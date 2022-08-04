Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNGR opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

