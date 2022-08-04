Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 28.4 %

NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

