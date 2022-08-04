Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$120.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.43.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$86.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.49. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$35.82 and a 52 week high of C$109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

