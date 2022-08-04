Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

