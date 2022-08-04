Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 840

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.03) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.40 ($10.74).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 877.60 ($10.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 767.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 731.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 888.40 ($10.89). The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,437.78.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

