PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.58. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

