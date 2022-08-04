Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.01. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

