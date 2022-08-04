National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 706.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,494 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after purchasing an additional 592,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,031,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,604,000 after buying an additional 270,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

