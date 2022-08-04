National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several analysts have commented on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

