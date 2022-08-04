National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1,217.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after purchasing an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $59.21 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,707,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,362,707.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $31,591,200. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

