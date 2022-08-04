Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.08

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 216696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 197.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Match Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

