Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,701 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAR opened at $159.34 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 128.87% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.