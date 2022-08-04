Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. On average, analysts expect Lion Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEV opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.15. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEV. CIBC downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 195.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

