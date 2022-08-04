Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

