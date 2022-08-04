LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company.

LCI Industries stock opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

