Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa stock opened at $208.48 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

