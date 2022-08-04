KBC Group NV Has $120.25 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KBC Group NV cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $120,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,868,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.79 and a 200-day moving average of $311.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

