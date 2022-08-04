Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $7,995,186. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

