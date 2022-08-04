Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Investar were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $226.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

