Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interface Stock Up 2.8 %

TILE stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $867.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Interface

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

