Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$214.21.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$190.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$180.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$158.00 and a 52 week high of C$191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.8100004 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

