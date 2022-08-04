Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $31,210.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00.

BlackLine Trading Up 4.0 %

BlackLine stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BL.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

BlackLine Company Profile



BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

