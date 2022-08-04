Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Buys 6,400 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,067,373.70.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$88.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$331,121.88.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$82.13 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$80.30 and a 12-month high of C$119.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

