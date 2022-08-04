IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS opened at $75.60 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

