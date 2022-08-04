IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

