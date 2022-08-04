IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NYSE AMT opened at $268.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

