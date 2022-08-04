IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.