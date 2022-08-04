IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 545 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE BLK opened at $690.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $631.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

