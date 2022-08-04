Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 323 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth $433,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in American States Water by 34.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 103.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 53.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.