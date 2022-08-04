Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.38 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.87. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

