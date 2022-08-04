Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.29 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $370.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.