IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 12416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$51.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.