II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IIVI opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. II-VI has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

