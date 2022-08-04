IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,632 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

