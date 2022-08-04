Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Identiv were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Identiv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,357,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Identiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Identiv

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 113,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,287 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Identiv Stock Up 3.7 %

INVE stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of 704.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.