Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.67

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 55647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

