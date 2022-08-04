Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HWM opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

