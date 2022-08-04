Head to Head Analysis: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grove and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grove has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.8% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Grove shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 3.39 $2.98 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 28.94 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Grove beats Exactus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

