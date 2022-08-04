Greg A. Lapointe Sells 304 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SSB opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
