GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GrafTech International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $7.76 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

