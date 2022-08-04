Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 32,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
Gold Fields Price Performance
GFI stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Is Roku A Buy Ahead of Earnings
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.