Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 32,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

GFI stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

