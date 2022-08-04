Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

