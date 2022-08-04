Formula One Group (FWONK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

