Fluor (FLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Fluor has set its FY22 guidance at $1.15-1.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

