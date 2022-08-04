First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$15.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.20. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.