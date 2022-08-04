Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$860.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

TSE FFH opened at C$671.06 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$493.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$716.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$676.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$658.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$17.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

