Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.55%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

