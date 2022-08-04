Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.50% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Shares of ELD opened at C$7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.96 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9573333 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

