Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$10.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.75. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.53 and a 52 week high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0534567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

