Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.06.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$6.23 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.53 and a 52-week high of C$9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0534567 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

